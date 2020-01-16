Suspected poisoning of pets in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – An investigation is underway after at least half a dozen dogs in the same neighborhood were possibly poisoned. Within the past week, two dogs from the North Linden area even had to be put down.

Columbus Humane is now trying to find the person who did this.

Gypsy was Hannah Broadway’s registered emotional support dog for the last four years. However, less than a week ago, Broadway believes her dog died after being poisoned in the North Linden area.

Then Monday night, the Franklin County Animal Care and Control had to euthanize a dog from the same area after they suspected it was also poisoned.

Before any of these dogs got sick, Broadway’s neighbor, Elaine Putnam got a note in the mail with no return address.

“It was addressed fat girls and brats. So they were addressing my kids,” Putnam said.

She said she was shocked when she started reading the letter.

“It was just telling me about how if I didn’t get my dog to stop barking while it was outside it would get meatballs with rat poison in it,” Putnam said.

Not only was she worried for her dog, but also her three kids. So she immediately called police.

“I couldn’t imagine hurting something or someone who has no way of defending them self, it has to be someone who is really sick,” Putnam said.

Now she believes it’s the same person who sent the letter who is targeting other animals.

“We should really take this very seriously as a community,” CEO of Columbus Humane, Rachel Finney said.

Finney said they are investigating the suspected animal cruelty and hopes it doesn’t escalate.

“Very high correlation not only for future acts of violence towards an animal, but also violence against people,” Finney said.

The Franklin County Animal Care and Control is also aware that this is happening and said that they have now seen six dogs that have shown signs of being possibly poisoned all from North Linden. Unfortunately, they are anticipating it to happen to more dogs.

“They went as far as threatening people through mail, verbally and hurting a dog they won’t be stopped before someone stops them,” Putnam said.

Putnam said she hopes pet owners in the area are taking these threats seriously.

“Be watchful if you take the dogs out to use the bathroom sweep the yard before you send them out,” Putnam said.

Samples from the dogs are currently being tested to see if they were in fact poisoned and if so, with what.

Columbus Humane is asking for anyone to come forward with any information that they might have.