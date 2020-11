PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspected OVI driver is in custody after a crash early Sunday morning in Prairie Township.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place on Galloway Road near Alkire Road.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody less than a mile away from the scene.

The road is currently closed as crews repair downed power lines and poles caused by the crash.