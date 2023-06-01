PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A police hunt ended when a man suspected of murder was found hiding in an abandoned burnt building near downtown Portsmouth.

Antonio Milar, 23, of Portsmouth, was located on the 1600 block of 6th Street, east of downtown Portsmouth, after witnesses identified him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. The shooting occurred at 4:49 p.m. when Portsmouth police responded to the 1500 block of 9th Street and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Portsmouth Fire and EMS took the victim to the Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Milar, found inside a burnt building, was arrested, and charged with murder. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.