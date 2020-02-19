Suspected explosive device found in Scioto County

Scioto County, Ohio (WCMH) — The Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says their dispatch received a call on Wednesday from a county employee claiming there was a metal box with an explosive device inside.

According to a Scioto County Litter Control worker, the box appeared to contain an explosive device along Dry Run Road in West Portsmouth.

Officers say when they arrived, they photographed the device and closed off Dry Run Road at St. 104 with Washington Township law enforcement assistance.

According to police, they sent the photo to the Columbus Division of Fire Bomb Squad for review.

The Bomb Squad said when they evaluated the box it contained military-grade incendiary devices and the device will be taken to their facilities for proper disposal.

According to police, the roads were re-opened around 2:20 PM. Authorities continued to say, the device wasn’t an active bomb, but still a risk.