MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) – A man wanted for sexually assaulting a minor has been arrested in southeast Ohio after a seven-and-a-half-year-long search.

According to a U.S. Marshals release, Santos Carrillo was arrested Wednesday night in Marietta and is charged with a first-degree sex offense of a child. An arrest warrant for the suspect was issued in December 2016 out of Thomasville, N.C., where Carillo allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

US Marshals and the Thomasville Police Department searched for Carrillo, though they believed he had fled to Mexico. Seven years and six months later, investigators narrowed the search to Marietta, Ohio, according to the release.

The Carolinas Area Regional Fugitive Task Force forwarded its lead to the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and Carrillo was arrested on the 100 block of Sacra Via Street. He is currently being held at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville.