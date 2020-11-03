Suspected burglar shot by resident in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left an alleged burglar injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:54 a.m., Tuesday, an officer observed a vehicle parked in front of a home in the 600 block of Ann Street.

While investigating the vehicle, a resident of the home approached the officer and said that a man had broken into his residence and he had shot the suspect.

The officer then located Branden M. Longhenry, 32, lying in the backseat of the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Longhenry was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to recover from his injury.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this incident to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.