Suspect wanted for theft, overpowering employee at Reynoldsburg store

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH)–Investigators released a photo of a person they say is a suspect in a robbery.

According to detectives, the man entered the store at 1:26 p.m. on Aug. 14 and put merchandise in a backpack to conceal it from employees. When the suspect was leaving the business, he overpowered an employee and got in the passenger side of a white SUV.

Police are asking for you to look at the photo and call Officer Bosley if you know who he is or have any information that can help investigators track him donw.

Officer Bosley #191 at (614) 866-6622 or via email at abosley@reypd.com.

