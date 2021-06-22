Suspect robs Fifth Third Bank inside Kroger in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in southwest Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 5:37 p.m., Monday, a man entered the Fifth Third Bank inside the Kroger at 2161 Eakin Road and told the teller he wanted to check his account.

Police say the man then gave the teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied with the demand, before the suspect ran from the bank and Kroger.









Police ask anyone with information on this robbery to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.