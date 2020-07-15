Suspect robs Dollar General with small blade in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police search for a man suspected of robbing a Dollar General in Franklinton Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police report, the store manager was cashing out his register at the Dollar General at 1350 West Broad Street just before 3 p.m., when the suspect walked up with cash asking for cigarettes.

Police say the suspect saw the open register with money and demanded its contents with a small blade.

The store manager stepped away from the register, the suspect grabbed the money tray and left.

Police say the suspect was described as a middle-aged black man of a medium built between 5’7″ and 5’10”. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue surgical mask, red Ohio state shirt, and black shorts.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4665.