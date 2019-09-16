Suspect in Worthington Learning Center attack on child pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of the employees charged with allowing students at the Worthington Learning Center to attack a young girl pleaded not guilty to charges Monday.

Joshua Tennant, 27, of Columbus, appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court where he issued his plea to child endangerment charges.

Tennant remains free on bond.

Tennant and another employee, Emma Dietrich, 31, of Columbus, were arrested Sept. 10 after a video surfaced allegedly showing Tennant and Dietrich doing nothing to stop a group of students from bullying a five-year-old girl.

Police said a video recorded that day show Dietrich and Tennant sitting at a table in a classroom when a student is brought into the room by one of Dietrich’s older students.

The students proceed to grab, pull, drag, swing, and “bully” the girl, who appears frightened and keeps her eyes closed or covered, police said. At one point, the girl attempts to curl up into a fetal position.

According to court documents, Tennant and Dietrich allowed the incident to happen as a form of discipline to the girl.

At one point in the video, Tennant picks up the young girl by her right ankle, grabs her other leg, and carries her upside down, placing her on a rug, according to police.