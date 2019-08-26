Suspect in woman’s 2018 murder has day in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More than a year after a woman was found dead in her west Columbus home, a 19-year-old suspect has been charged with her murder.

Mark Duncan Jr. was arraigned Monday with his bond set at $1 million.

He is accused of stabbing and killing Dannielle Rowe, 41, in May 2018.

Duncan denies knowing the victim

Rowe’s family claims he was a close friend.

They said they are relieved a suspect is finally in custody and they are hoping for justice.

“He took my aunt from me,” said Carneil Rowe. “I would never, ever want anyone to feel the way me and my family has to feel today and for the rest of our lives. And especially something so gruesome and brutal. I don’t understand why.”

Duncan is due in court again next Tuesday.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.