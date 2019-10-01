Suspect in triple shooting in southeast Columbus dies

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 64-year-old suspect accused of shooting two family members and then himself Monday in southeast Columbus has died.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead just before noon Tuesday.

Maria Terrones, 50, died from injuries due to the shooting.

One other victim, a 16-year-old, is expected to survive his injuries.

Police responded to a call at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday to the 1500 block of Zettler Road.

Police said the suspect was upset as a result of a neighborhood dispute, took his frustration out on his family, shooting his wife and stepson, before turning the weapon on himself.