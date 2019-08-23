Suspect in southeast shooting appears in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing one man and injuring another near Rickenbacker Airport earlier this month made an appearance in Franklin County Court Friday.

Sean Williams, 29, was arraigned on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of weapon under disability.

Williams is accused of shooting Vameer Davis, 37, on Aug. 10 at the Hamilton Creek Apartment complex on Buckeye Circle near Elm Road. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Vameer Davis

A second victim was found lying in a field 100 years away, also suffering from gunshot wounds, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

A friend of Davis said the men involved in the incident generally got along well with each other.

Williams’ bond was set at $500,000 surety, $20,000 recognizance.

His next court date has not been set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
click here for more information on the gridiron classic airing on NBC4 Saturday night at 8 pm

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools