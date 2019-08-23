Suspect in southeast shooting appears in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of killing one man and injuring another near Rickenbacker Airport earlier this month made an appearance in Franklin County Court Friday.

Sean Williams, 29, was arraigned on two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of weapon under disability.

Williams is accused of shooting Vameer Davis, 37, on Aug. 10 at the Hamilton Creek Apartment complex on Buckeye Circle near Elm Road. Davis died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Vameer Davis

A second victim was found lying in a field 100 years away, also suffering from gunshot wounds, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said at the time.

A friend of Davis said the men involved in the incident generally got along well with each other.

Williams’ bond was set at $500,000 surety, $20,000 recognizance.

His next court date has not been set.