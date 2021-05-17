Suspect in Polaris shooting given $1.2 million bond

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the two men indicted for a shooting at Polaris Fashion Place made his first court appearance, Monday.  

Anthony Truss entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and was given a $1.2 million bond.  

Truss and LeVon Sommerville are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the March 3 shooting where both men allegedly exchanged gunfire. 

Sommerville is being held on $1.5 million bond. 

This was the first shooting inside the mall in March. The second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups. 

