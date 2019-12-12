Suspect in Pike County murder arrested in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The suspect in a Pike County murder was arrested in Ross County.

According to the Ross County Sheriff George Lavender Jr., deputies received information Wednesday night that Eric Burggraf was in the county.

Lavender says Burggraf was taken into custody without incident Thursday morning in western Ross County.

Burggraf, 32, is wanted in connection to the death of 39-year-old Charles Michael Meadows Jr., whose body was found on Monday.

Burggraf has been transported to the Ross County Jail for processing.