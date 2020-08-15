Suspect in Linden area homicide arrested

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Linden area homicide.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:07 p.m., July 24, officers were called to the 2600 block of Audobon Road on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Devontay Stanton, 23, suffering from several gunshot wounds.  

Stanton was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.  

On Thursday, Aug. 13, police issued an arrest warrant for Jaylon Walker, 23, in connection to the shooting. 

Walker was arrested by officers early Saturday morning and was charged with Stanton’s murder. 

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this case to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

