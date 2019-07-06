Suspect in fatal parking lot shooting has day in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man charged in the shooting death of another man on June 29 is behind bars tonight after his first day in court.

According to Columbus Police, murder charges have been filed against Ali Jeylani Sheikh, 23, of Columbus.

On Saturday, a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Abdalla Shegow Aboke, 32, was shot in a parking lot on Sullivant Avenue on Saturday, June 29, at approximately 4:50 a.m. He was transported to Grant Medical Center, where he died later that morning.

Columbus Police said surveillance video from the scene shows Sheikh as the alleged shooter. Police said eyewitnesses saw the two men get into a verbal altercation, which police said led to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

This is the 53 homicide in Columbus so far in 2019.