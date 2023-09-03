PUSHETA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect in a Chicago homicide is hospitalized after being shot by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper following a high-speed chase Sunday in northwestern Ohio.

According to OSHP, at about 1:35 p.m., troopers attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Hancock County of a Chrysler Pacifica believed to be driven by the suspect in a fatal shooting in Chicago.

When the vehicle didn’t stop, troopers began pursuing the Chrysler, driving at a high rate of speed south on I-75, OSHP said. Stop sticks were used several times, but the Chrysler continued driving, until troopers made “intentional contact” with the Chrysler, bringing it to a stop in the median of I-75 south of U.S. Route 33 in Pusheta Township.

According to OSHP, the vehicle then caught fire, and after a short time, the driver, identified as Danny E. Berry, 45, of Chicago, got out of the car allegedly holding a handgun, and started walking south on I-75, where he was shot by the trooper. The trooper who shot Berry was not identified by OSHP.

Berry was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.

OSHP continues to investigate the incident while the shooting will be investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Allen County, Hancock County, and Auglaize County sheriff’s offices, Lima Police, Wapakoneta Fire and EMS, Shawnee Township Police, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.