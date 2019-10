COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting late Friday night in Columbus.

The shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Cassady Avenue.

Police say officers were shot at and they returned fire, but no one was injured.

Authorities remain on the scene.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or additional details about what led to the shooting.