Suspect in arson during May riots set for court Tuesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of arson during the riots in downtown Columbus in late May is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Brandon Taylor Johnson, 26, of Columbus, is facing one fourth-degree felony charge of arson-public building in connection with a May 30 fire set to the Alcohol, Drug, and Mental Health (ADAMH) building on East Broad Street.

According to a Columbus Police complaint, at approximately 10 p.m. on May 30, a person, allegedly Johnson, forced entry into the building by breaking a window.

The suspect then allegedly lit a trash can inside the building, throwing the can in an attempt to spread the fire, police said.

Johnson was named a suspect after blood collected at the scene matched his DNA, according to police.

Johnson is set to be arraigned Tuesday at 9 a.m.