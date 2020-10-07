Suspect in 2016 Pike County Massacre requests speedy trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men charged with murder in the Pike County Massacre filed a motion for a fast and speedy trial, records from the county Court of Common Pleas show.

George W. “Billy” Wagner III, 49, is facing murder charges along with Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner in the deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family four years ago.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

Wagner III filed the motion in his own handwriting Sunday.

The shootings took place the night of April 21 and the morning of April 22, 2016. Eight members of the Rhoden family were shot and killed in four Pike County homes.

Christopher Rhoden Sr., Dana Rhoden, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Christopher Rhoden Jr., Hanna Rhoden, Hannah Gilley, Gary Rhoden and Kenneth Rhoden were found dead the morning of April 22, 2016. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office said three young children, including a baby, were discovered unharmed.

Redacted autopsy reports show most victims were shot multiple times.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, then serving as state attorney general, described the killings as a “pre-planned execution” and a “sophisticated operation.”