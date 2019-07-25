Suspect impersonating ICE agent on South Side robs man at gunpoint

Columbus police are searching for a man who they say robbed another man while impersonating a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.
The suspect approached Jorge Chiu as he exited his vehicle last week in front of his home near Wilson and Frebis avenues, according to police. Investigators say the man, who was wearing a vest with ‘ICE’ printed on the back, presented himself as an agent and asked for Chiu’s papers.
When Chiu refused, the suspect pulled a gun from his waist. Chiu said he turned away and called the police. The suspect then escaped.
Officers describe the suspect as a white man, between 30 and 35 years old, approximately 5’7” and 150 pounds. They say he has strawberry blonde hair and was wearing a tactical vest that had ‘ICE’ on the back.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.
