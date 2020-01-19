Suspect escapes custody from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who escaped custody Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brittany D. Thompson, 33, was in custody at the Jackson County Correctional Facility on drug trafficking and failure to appear charges Saturday afternoon.

Thompson broke free from her restraints and ran out the front door of the sheriff’s office on Portsmouth Street, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said Thompson was last seen on surveillance camera on Broadway Street using a store telephone.

Thompson is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sports bra and black striped prison-issued pants.

Her last known address is on Keystone Furnace Road in Jackson.

Jackson Police are assisting the sheriff’s office in the search.

Anyone with information to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-286-6464.