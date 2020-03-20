Suspect dressed as Amazon driver wanted for aggravated robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On March 18, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a suspect entered the Check ‘N Go on 1971 E Dublin Granville Rd. dressed like an Amazon delivery driver, according to the Columbus Police Department.

The suspect told the clerk he had a package requiring a signature and then brandished a handgun ordering the clerk into the back room where he forced the clerk to open the safe at gunpoint.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled the area. The suspect was described as a black male in his 20’s, 5’9”, 140-150 pounds and brown eyes. He was wearing an Amazon delivery uniform with black gloves, a black hat and a white mask.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery and/or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-TIPS.