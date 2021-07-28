Suspect dies, officers treated following Nelsonville domestic dispute

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died following a Nelsonville domestic dispute that injured two police officers.

Officers K.J. Tracy and Cecil Morrison with Nelsonville police responded to the call of a domestic incident around 7:30 Tuesday evening. When they arrived at an apartment on 3rd Street, they found a man and his young son sitting in a car in the driveway.

The suspect refused to leave his vehicle, and officers attempted to break the glass, according to police. The suspect then allegedly put his car in reverse and struck the police cruiser multiple times.

The driver next allegedly targeted Officer Morrison, and the officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.

A bullet from an unknown source struck Officer Tracy’s left shoulder. Authorities won’t say yet whether the suspect fired the shot.

Officers say they took the 4-year old into their care and performed life-saving measures on the suspect.

When medics took over, officers forced their way into the apartment looking for the woman involved in the domestic dispute. She had barricaded herself inside and was not injured.

Officer Tracy was transported to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, then taken to Grant Medical Center for shoulder surgery. Police say he was released early Wednesday morning.

Officer Morrison was also treated at an Athens hospital for undisclosed injuries. He was also released.

The male suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigations has been called in to is investigate the case.