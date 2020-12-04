Suspect dead, deputy injured in Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Richland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was injured and the suspect was killed after a shooting Thursday night.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:16 p.m., deputies Michael Pawlikowski and Justin Ady were asked to check on a subject, Craig Wright, in the 1100 block of Lexwood Road.

The sheriff’s office says Ady returned fire on Wright after he shot Pawlikowski during the check.

The two deputies as well as Wright were taken to OhioHealth Mansfield, where Wright later died.

The Ohio Bureau of Investigation and Identification was called to process the scene and conduct an investigation into the shooting.