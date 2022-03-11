LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police have identified a suspect who reportedly abducted and sexually assaulted a female child.

Charles H. Stearns was arraigned Monday on charges of kidnapping and gross sexual imposition after he allegedly abducted an 11-year-old girl from the intersection of West Wheeling Street and Harrison Avenue on Thursday, March 3, according to court records from the Fairfield County Municipal Court.

Stearns, who was believed to be driving a 1987-1991 Ford F-150 long bed truck, then took the girl to a nearby location and forced her to perform a sexual act, according to court records.

The 11-year-old reportedly escaped from Stearns and returned home to report the assault, court records indicate.

Stearns was arraigned in Fairfield County on Monday, and his bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety, according to court records. He is currently under house arrest and was fitted with a GPS monitor.

A preliminary hearing for Stearns is scheduled for March 16.