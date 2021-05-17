Suspect arrested in south Linden deadly shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in south Linden.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of East 18th Avenue and Ontario Street at approximately 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

On arrival they found Anthony Butts, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medics at 11:18 p.m.

Officers say they located a person of interest sitting inside a car parked at 17th and Cleveland Ave. This person had also been shot and was transported to a local hospital.

The person of interest remains in critical condition, according to police.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested Anthony Wilkes, 22, and charged him with murder in connection to Butts’ death.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.