Suspect arrested in July homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a July homicide in north Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:24 a.m., July 11, police officers responded to the report of a shooting near School Street and Spruce Street, but when they arrived no victims were found.

Later however, officers were notified when two individuals transported themselves to Ohio Health Rehabilitation Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both victims were in the area when the shooting occurred.

CPD states the victims saw two men fighting when one of the males drew a handgun.

According to police reports, the two victims started running when shot were fired. The first victim, 23-year-old Dariene Smith, was struck in her back and the second victim, a 32-year-old male, in his testicle.

Smith’s injuries were too extensive for her to speak with the officers, but the second victim was able to help. The two were transported to OSU hospital.

The reports also state, a third individual, a 28-year-old male, showed up at Grant Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right hand. The victim was near the shooting also.

Smith later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead July 11.

On Monday, police arrested Anthony Daneill Humphrey Jr, 18, and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.