Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing, Columbus’ 100th homicide of 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 52-year-old David Jones has been arrested for fatally stabbing 22-year-old Keaira Ayers on Sunday, Sept. 7, which was the 100th homicide in Columbus for calendar year 2020.

On Sunday at 9:27 a.m., Columbus Police officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of E. Hudson St.

A man had called in and stated that he found Ayers in the alley and thought she was dead.

Upon arrival, the officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds. Ayers was pronounced dead at scene.