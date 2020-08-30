Suspect arrested in fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 22-year-old Columbus man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on the east side of the city earlier this month.

Kaishawn Watts, of Columbus, was arrested Saturday on a murder charge in connection with an Aug. 6 shooting on South Weyant Avenue.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched near East Livingston Avenue and Linwood Avenue where the 17-year-old victim, later identified as Perniel Hook, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said Hook was a passenger in a car when an armed male, who police identified as Watts, began following him and the driver. They attempted to flee, but Watts allegedly began shooting, wounding the victim.

Hook was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Aug. 7.