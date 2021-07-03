Suspect charged in connection with man found dead in Alum Creek Lake

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s office announced that an arrest has been made in connection with the death of a man whose body was found inside a tote at Alum Creek Lake State Park.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded around 8:30 a.m. Monday, June 28 after a kayaker at Alum Creek Lake State Park said he came across a plastic tote in the water with a human leg sticking out of it.

Hours later, the tote was recovered and a full body was found inside. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Timothy Marcum, 37, of Columbus, by fingerprints. Based on preliminary autopsy findings, Marcum’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, Timothy P. Burney Baldrick, 43, of Columbus, was taken into custody without incident at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in connection with the case.

Baldrick has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, with additional charges to follow. The sheriff’s office said his arraignment will take place next week.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 833-2830 or dcsodetectives@co.delaware.oh.us.