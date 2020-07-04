Live Now
Fireworks return to Mount Rushmore

Suspect arrested for shooting in north east Columbus

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested 20-year-old D’Angelo Hall for a shooting in north east Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

On July 2 at 2:14 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to 1200 block of Atcheson St. in north east Columbus on a victim who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Kalvin Williams, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right arm.

Several witnesses at scene stated that Hall arrived in a green vehicle and began firing several gunshots striking the home. Williams was struck while inside his home.

Hall and three other males who were in the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Williams was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition. A warrant was filed for the arrest of Hall who was arrested hours later. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools