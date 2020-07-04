Suspect arrested for shooting in north east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested 20-year-old D’Angelo Hall for a shooting in north east Columbus on Thursday afternoon.

On July 2 at 2:14 p.m., Columbus Police officers were dispatched to 1200 block of Atcheson St. in north east Columbus on a victim who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim, later identified as 18-year-old Kalvin Williams, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his right arm.

Several witnesses at scene stated that Hall arrived in a green vehicle and began firing several gunshots striking the home. Williams was struck while inside his home.

Hall and three other males who were in the vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Williams was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition. A warrant was filed for the arrest of Hall who was arrested hours later. This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4740 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).