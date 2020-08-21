Suspect arrested for the murder of a former Kent State football player

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been arrested for the murder of former Kent State football player Devante Marquise Strickland.

On Aug. 20, detectives with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Homeland Security Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall’s Office, and Columbus Division of Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Hamilton Road and Wagner Road.

During the traffic stop, authorities arrested Dai’zhon Maddox in connection to the July 26 murder.

Detectives recovered three firearms, U.S. currency, narcotics, marijuana and fentanyl from the vehicle.

On July 26, deputies were in the 6800 block of Crumley Road SW in Amanda Township investigating a loud party call when they heard gunshots. As they approached the scene, two individuals were located with gunshots wounds.

Devante Strickland died from his injuries.

The investigation is continuing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the shooting contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 740-652-7911 or the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 740-652-7333.