Suspect arrested for Gahanna shooting on Oct. 9

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect has been identified in a shooting that occurred Oct. 9 in Gahanna. Witnesses to the shooting identified Taylor Spencer, a 21-year-old Columbus resident, as the shooting suspect.

On Friday, October 9, a shooting occurred at 4:33 p.m. in the 400 block of West Johnstown Rd. Investigators with the Gahanna Division of Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Nicholaus Ervin, a Pickerington resident.

Ervin suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, was transported to a local hospital, and is currently in stable condition.

Gahanna Division of Police SWAT team members and investigators, assisted by Whitehall Division of Police, were able to locate and arrest Taylor on Monday, October 12 without incident.

A firearm believed to be used in the incident was recovered. Taylor has been charged with one count of felonious assault.