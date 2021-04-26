Suspect arrested for buying vehicles with bad checks, then crashing cars

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted by Columbus Police for passing bad checks at central Ohio car dealerships was arrested by Heath Police Monday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, Saianand Nanduri, 27, was wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Nanduri allegedly targeted six central Ohio dealerships in the past eight months by writing bad checks.

“Saianand Nanduri buys cars that sell for $50,000 to $80,000 and writes the dealership a check,” Columbus Police allege in a Facebook post. “The dealership finds out, days later, there are no funds. Nanduri either crashed the vehicle or dumps it.”

Police are continuing to investigate and more charges may follow.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2091.