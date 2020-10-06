Suspect kills himself after woman found dead inside vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say a suspect in the murder of a woman found shot to death inside a vehicle in west Columbus, killed himself when officers attempted to take him into custody.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:09 p.m., Monday, officers were called to a parking lot in the 3500 block of Alberta Street on the report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the female victim inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police issued a warrant for Mervin L. Hines III, 37, and while attempting to arrest him early Tuesday morning, Hines fatally shot himself, according to police.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.