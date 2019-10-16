Suspect arrested after stealing Whitehall police cruiser

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police have arrested a man who led officers on a multi-city chase before stealing a police cruiser.

The incident began at about 1am in Reynoldsburg, where police tried to stop the suspect, who took off after ramming into two cruisers.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, a short while later the suspect, identified as Frederick Pace Jr., 29, ran into the woods in the area of Fairway and E. Main streets.

While police were searching for Pace, he exited the woods and stole a Whitehall Police cruiser and drove away.

The pursuit eventually came to an end at Broad Street and Grant Avenue, when police used stop sticks to blow the tires on the cruiser.

Police say they had to shock Pace to get him to cooperate.

No officers were injured.