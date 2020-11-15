Suspect arrested after standoff with Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies


LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been arrested after a nearly four-hour standoff with Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies late Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, David Kirk, 48, has been arrested on an initial charge of felonious assault after barricading himself and refusing to surrender to deputies.

The standoff began at approximately 9 p.m. after deputies responded to a domestic call. The victim was able to flee the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

After nearly four hours of talking with sheriff’s office negotiators, Kirk was taken into custody without incident just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

