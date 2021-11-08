BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after allegedly firing a gun at a Blendon Township police officer over this past weekend.

Shawn Spruill, 29, of New Albany, has been charged with felonious assault in connection with the incident.

Shawn Spruill

According to Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford, a patrol officer saw a man — identified as Spruill — standing near a vehicle that was parked in the Glengary Shopping Center on SR-3 and Dempsey Road at approximately 2:22 a.m. Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Belford said as the officer approached, Spruill allegedly drew a handgun and fired toward the officer, but missed.

Belford said the officer was able to take Spruill into custody without returning fire.

“Our officer showed great courage and professionalism under fire,” Belford wrote in the post. “He took appropriate action to protect himself and was able to apprehend the offender in a manner that was tactically sound and safe for all involved persons. He not only protected himself, he protected the life of the person who had just fired a bullet at him. This is not always possible, but when it is possible, it is extremely difficult and dangerous, and it is the highest level of law enforcement professionalism.”

Officers from Westerville, Minerva Park, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Columbus assisted Blendon Township at the scene.