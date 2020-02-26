Suspect, 16, wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another last week is now in police custody.

According to Columbus Police, German Sanchez Jr., 16, has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Sanchez turned himself in to Columbus Police Headquarters Tuesday.

Columbus Police responded to a call on the 5500 block of Applefair Drive at about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jacob Isaiah Todd, 20, and a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Todd was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.