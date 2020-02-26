Suspect, 16, wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

German Sanchez Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another last week is now in police custody.

According to Columbus Police, German Sanchez Jr., 16, has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Sanchez turned himself in to Columbus Police Headquarters Tuesday.

Columbus Police responded to a call on the 5500 block of Applefair Drive at about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jacob Isaiah Todd, 20, and a 21-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Todd was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The other victim was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools