Survey shows Columbus has some of the youngest Entrepreneurs in the country

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Researchers from LendingTree published a study that shows the major cities with the youngest business founders, and Columbus is in the top 10.

Columbus is ranked number 6 on the list, while Cincinnati and Cleveland were 27 and 41.

The company gathered its data from business owners seeking funding through LendingTree and then compared the age of the business founders through their companies’ dates of origin.

Their analysis showed the average age for business founders in the U.S is 39 years old. But their findings showed that millennials were the most prevalent entrepreneurs in each city.

In Ohio, the average age for a business founder was 38. Millennials are the majority of the list at 47.6 percent, Gen x were 36.8 percent and Gen z was 5.5 percent according to the LendingTree report.