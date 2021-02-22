Support the Red Cross and help with disaster relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Join us in supporting the American Red Cross.

Your disaster relief gift will help people whose lives have been upended and will not provide for immediate needs like food and shelter, but will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters.

The Red Cross and community organizations have 141 shelters and warming centers open across five states (Texas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia).

You can help the Red Cross support those needing disaster relief. Your donation will help all Red Cross-supported shelters and the need for water across the south.