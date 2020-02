COLUMBUS (WCMH) — BATMAN™, SUPERMAN™, and WONDER WOMAN™—when DC SUPER HEROES™: Discover Your Superpowers swings into COSI.

Learn about the importance of teamwork, self-discovery, and strength as you solve problems, fight for justice, and battle villains in a series of hands-on, fast-paced challenges.

Try on capes and pose alongside popular heroes.

To find out more click on COSI.org.