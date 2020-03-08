Super Worm Moon will brighten the night sky

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday night marks the first of three consecutive supermoons in 2020, which this month is called the Worm Moon, a name derived from Native American cultures in the northeastern half of the U.S.

The full moon will peak Monday at 1:48 p.m. EDT, but should be especially luminous both Sunday and Monday nights, where the sky is relatively clear. Sunday night is best for viewing in central Ohio, before rain moves in Monday evening.

A full or new moon is classified as a supermoon by its closest approach to Earth (perigee), defined as 90 percent or greater than at any time during the year, which is within 225,000 miles of Earth. That distance varies due to the moon’s orbit being elliptical rather than circular.

On Monday afternoon, the full moon will come within about 222,000 miles from Earth, compared to the average distance of 238,000 miles.

A supermoon can appear as much as 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth (apogee).