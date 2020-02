UPDATE: AEP is reporting that power has been restored for the majority of the affected customers in the Hilliard area.

HILLIARD (WCMH) — A power outage in the Hilliard area has more than 2,100 customers without power Sunday afternoon, according to AEP.

According to AEP’s outage website, 2,121 customers are without power due to equipment-related causes.

AEP estimates power should be restored by 7:30 p.m.