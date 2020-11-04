Sunshine today along with more above normal temperatures

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 45

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 65

Friday: Few clouds, warmer. 43/67

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, warm. 45/70

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 48/72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More sunshine and above normal temperatures are in store today. We’ll see a brief break in the warming trend tomorrow, then it’ll start up again in time for the weekend.

Today, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help keep our warming trend going. Highs will be about 10 degrees above normal and reach the upper 60s.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly dropping back into the 40s, which is just a little bit above normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll see clouds increase as a weak front moves into the region. The front will be dry, and even with the clouds temperatures will stay above normal and top off in the mid 60s.

High pressure takes charge again for the end of the week and into the weekend. This means more sunshine and another warming trend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal on Friday.

By the weekend, we’ll climb up the the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The warmest day of the upcoming week will be on Monday as highs jump to the mid 70s.

A change is on the way by the middle of the week. A cold front will push into the Ohio Valley bringing in the chance for rain again by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz