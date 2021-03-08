Sunshine and warmer weather to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 39

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm. High 63

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, windy, and warmer. High 65 (44)

Thursday: Chance of showers, breezy and warm. High 66 (53)

Friday: Scattered showers, mild. High 58 (49)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We’re starting off the week with more sunshine and a big boost in temperature.

After a chilly start to the day, sunshine and a southerly breeze will help to boost temperatures up to 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. While wind speeds will not be dangerous, they will be notable with gusts at times reaching 20-25 mph.

Mild conditions will continue tonight. We’ll stay under a parlty cloudy sky with southwest winds relaxing to 5-10 mph and temperatures falling to the upper 30s, which is about 10 degrees above normal lows for this time of year.

Tomorrow, we’ll see more clouds move in but keep our warming trend going. Highs will climb into the mid 60s thanks to a continued southwest wind.

Wind speeds out of the southwest will pick up Wednesday as more clouds build in ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will again be on the warm side for this time of year and climb back from an early morning low in the low to mid 40s to a high in the mid 60s.

After a stretch of dry weather, the chance for rain showers returns late Wednesday night into Thursday. Even with the rain showers, temepratures will be on the warm side and agin climb to the mid 60s.

A cold front will move through Thursday into Thursday night. This will bring in widespread showers and an end to our warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz