Sunny election day followed by above normal temps for the rest of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Brilliant sunshine, milder. High 58

Tonight: Clear, chilly. Low 39

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer and breezy. High 66

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. 45/65

Friday: Few clouds. 44/67

Saturday: Sunny, warm. 45/70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy election day!

More sunshine is on the way along with a warming trend through the week.

Thanks to high pressure in charge across the area, we have plenty of sunshine. After a another chilly, frosty start to the day, clear sky will pair with a lighter southerly breeze to help temperatures climb to the upper 50s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a clear sky. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall down to the upper 30s.

As high pressure starts to slide up to the northeast tomorrow, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and keep a warming trend going. Highs will be above normal for a change and climb to the mid 60s.

Wednesday night and Thursday, a front will move into the Great Lakes. This front will be dry, but will increase cloud cover in Ohio. The clouds won’t slow down the warmer temperatures much. We’ll wake up to the mid 40s, then reach a high back in the mid 60s.

High pressure will take charge again for the end of the week and into the weekend.

This means more sunshine and a southerly breeze. Paired together, we will see early morning lows in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees followed by highs about 10 degrees above normal reaching the 70s.

Have a great day! The weather looks great for anyone getting out to vote before 7:30 p.m.

-Liz