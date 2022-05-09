QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mixed clouds. Low 51

51 Today: Mostly sunny. High 73

Tonight: Clear sky. Low 51

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 79

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. High 83

Thursday: Mainly Sunny. High 85

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Sunshine and warmer weather will dominate the forecast ahead of weekend showers.

Early this morning, we’re seeing a few clouds and a southerly shift in wind. As a result, lows are only falling to the low to mid 50s.

Through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. This plus a light southeasterly breeze will help highs climb to the low to mid 70s, which is right on track with normal for this time of year and about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Clear sky will stick around tonight. This will help tempeaturers to fall back down near 50 degrees tonight.

High pressure will dominate the forecast this week. As a result, we’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine and a warming trend. Highs tomorrow will warm up to around 80 degrees. Then we’ll climb to the mid 80s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the dry weather while it last though, the next chance for showers will move in just in time for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz